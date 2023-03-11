SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 127,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 113,323 shares.The stock last traded at $87.44 and had previously closed at $87.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,729.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.