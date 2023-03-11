Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s previous close.

SPT opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.14) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.14. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 294 ($3.54). The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.15, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Bill Thomas bought 27,431 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £49,924.42 ($60,034.18). In related news, insider Bill Thomas bought 27,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($60,034.18). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($33,189.03). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,593 shares of company stock worth $7,789,936. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

