SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $105.00 at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.63. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,720,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after purchasing an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

