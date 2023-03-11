Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider David Mcglinchey Sells 8,321 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

