Stan Smith Acquires 3,076 Shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) Director Stan Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,919.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 529,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,933.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Stan Smith purchased 4,594 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,167.66.

On Friday, March 3rd, Stan Smith purchased 2,509 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $11,114.87.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Stan Smith purchased 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $887.04.

On Monday, February 27th, Stan Smith acquired 219 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $978.93.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Stan Smith acquired 228 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023.72.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stan Smith acquired 62 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $263.50.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Stan Smith acquired 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $841.50.

On Friday, February 10th, Stan Smith acquired 337 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432.25.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Stan Smith acquired 9 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38.25.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Stan Smith purchased 604 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041.52.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA opened at $4.00 on Friday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of MAIA Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.28% of MAIA Biotechnology worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

