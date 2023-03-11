Starname (IOV) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.23 Million

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Starname has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $8,705.98 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starname has traded 160.2% higher against the US dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00433066 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,976.87 or 0.29272378 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.