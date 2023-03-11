State Street Corp Buys 259,896 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State Street Corp increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.21% of BlackRock worth $3,477,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $635.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $723.00 and its 200 day moving average is $682.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

