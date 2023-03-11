State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,250,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 373,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.78% of General Electric worth $2,557,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

General Electric stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,033.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.