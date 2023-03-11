State Street Corp Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,299,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 448,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,108,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after buying an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,891,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.15.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

