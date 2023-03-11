State Street Corp Purchases 92,672 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,822,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $181.76 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

