State Street Corp Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,322,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,418,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $281.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

