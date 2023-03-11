State Street Corp Sells 54,075 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,378,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,075 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Public Storage worth $3,331,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after purchasing an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Storage Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

NYSE PSA opened at $281.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.88 and its 200 day moving average is $298.80. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

