StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
StealthGas Stock Performance
Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 171,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About StealthGas
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StealthGas (GASS)
