StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 171,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

About StealthGas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

