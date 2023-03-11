Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,100 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the February 13th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBT traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $5.40. 32,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $274.43 million, a P/E ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

