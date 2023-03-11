Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at $51,489,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

