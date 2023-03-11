StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Stories

