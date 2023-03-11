StockNews.com Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 56,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 110,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

