StockNews.com Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
