StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
EML opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
