StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

EML opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

About Eastern

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 464,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastern in the third quarter valued at $3,765,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

