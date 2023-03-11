StockNews.com Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.92.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

