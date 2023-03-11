Stokes Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.15. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

