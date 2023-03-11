Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,702,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of LTRPA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.32. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.