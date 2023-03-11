Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,919,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after acquiring an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.34.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.