Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ENB opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Enbridge
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enbridge (ENB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.