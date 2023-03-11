Stokes Family Office LLC Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

