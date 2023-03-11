Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after buying an additional 3,563,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after buying an additional 2,347,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,622,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after buying an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,961,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $110.04 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

