Stride (NYSE:LRN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Stride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Insider Activity at Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. Stride’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.