Strong Market Cap Tops $1.48 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $768,356.21 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be bought for $10.73 or 0.00053230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

