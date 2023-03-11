Strong (STRONG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. Strong has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $699,609.46 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $10.64 or 0.00051741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

