Summit Financial LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

TJX stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

