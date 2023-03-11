Summit Financial LLC Buys 5,666 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

USMV stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

