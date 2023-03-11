Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $176.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.