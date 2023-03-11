Summit Financial LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Price Performance

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $341.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

