Summit Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.21, for a total value of $114,387.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,594.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.21, for a total value of $114,387.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,594.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.86 and a 200-day moving average of $259.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

