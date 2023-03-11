Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,270 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,102,000. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.95.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $315.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $265.07 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $299.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.