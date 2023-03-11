Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $38,571.12 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 420 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $11,634.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 478 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $14,966.18.

RUN stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $36,589,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $26,262,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

