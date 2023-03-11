Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

SPB opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.44 and a 12-month high of C$12.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

