Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at $31,072,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,018,603.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,670,655.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,308 shares of company stock worth $2,261,264. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

