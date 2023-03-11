sUSD (SUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $66.68 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. sUSD has a total market cap of $35.55 million and approximately $66.68 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00432318 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,989.54 or 0.29221873 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 35,508,587 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

