SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised SVB Financial Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $348.47.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.63.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,387 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 718,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,464,000 after buying an additional 637,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after acquiring an additional 554,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.