Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEHCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 21,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

