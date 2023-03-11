Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sweet Earth Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEHCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 21,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
