Swipe Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $132.52 million and $7.59 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 557,527,490 coins and its circulating supply is 557,531,369 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

