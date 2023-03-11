Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.8 %

SNPS opened at $355.23 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

