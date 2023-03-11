Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Update

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 387,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TALS opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TALS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.