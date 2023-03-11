Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Update

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 387,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of TALS opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $10.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
