Tangible (TNGBL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,144.41

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00011177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded up 139.3% against the dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $74.69 million and $13,144.41 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00433165 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,021.60 or 0.29279102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.30705557 USD and is down -9.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,064.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

