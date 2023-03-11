TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TSE TRP opened at C$53.77 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$52.12 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 581.25%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

