TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCV Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $10.23 on Friday. TCV Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

