TD Securities Cuts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$188.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $77.38 and a 1 year high of $153.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.