TD Securities Raises Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$31.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Wajax Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:WJX opened at C$24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. Wajax has a one year low of C$17.25 and a one year high of C$25.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.61. The stock has a market cap of C$533.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Wajax Increases Dividend

Wajax Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

