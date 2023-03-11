Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TENX. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.