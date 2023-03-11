Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TERRF opened at $7.95 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.